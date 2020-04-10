- India coronavirus digest: Why we need a greater decentralisation of power
- Top headlines: Debt schemes see worst outflow, govt to map migrants
- Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra reports over 200 new cases, 25 deaths
- DHFL promoters found at farmhouse, detained for violating lockdown order
- Govt approves Rs 15,000 crore emergency health fund to fight coronavirus
- Three weeks into coronavirus lockdown, NCR's export engine stands still
- Ramayana helps break lockdown boredom and TRP charts for DD National
- Private labs to ask SC for relief on directive to offer free Covid tests
- 70-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Dharavi, tally of positive cases at 17
- Covid-19: Are we testing enough? Here's how India fares versus others
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases soar to 6,725; death toll hits 226
Global number for coronavirus cases has topped 1.6 million, less than a week after breaching the 1-million mark. Death toll now at 95,722. Stay tuned to Business Standard for Coronavirus LIVE updates
A police officer sprays disinfectant on a traveller outside Hankou Railway Station after the travel ban was lifted. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus update in India: The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen dramatically, triggering panic and prompting states to consider an extension of the lockdown meant to contain the spread of coronavirus. India has reported 6,725 Covid-19 cases and 226 people have died from the disease so far, according to data compiled by Worldometer. Maharashtra has reported over 200 new cases and 25 deaths, taking the state's tally to 1,364, the highest in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Odisha on Thursday became the first state to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown by another two weeks to April 30.
Globally, the death toll has reached 95,722 and the number of infections stands at 1,603,719, according to Worldometer data.
Coronavirus world update: The US has so far recorded 468,566 and 16,691 people have died due to coronavirus. The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but kept in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.
