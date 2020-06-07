JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

China exonerates self from allegations of delay in reporting Covid-19 cases
Business Standard

Covid-19 crisis: Emirates, Etihad extend 50% salary cuts till September

The basic salary reduction, which took effect on April 1, will be applied to all employees at grade 4 and above, the airline said

Topics
Coronavirus | Emirates Airline | Lockdown

Bloomberg 

Emirates
Housing allowances and other unidentified benefits continue to be paid, according to the statement

Emirates has extended the 50 per cent salary cuts until September as the Dubai-based carrier steps up measures to preserve cash, according to an internal memo.

The basic salary reduction, which took effect on April 1, will be applied to all employees at grade 4 and above, the airline said. “We continue to navigate the impact of Covid-19 on our business and are reviewing all possible options to preserve our cash position.”

Similarly, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has extended its salary cuts until September, with a 25 per cent reduction for junior staff and cabin crew and 50 per cent for employees at manager level and above, a representative for the carrier said in an email. Housing allowances and other unidentified benefits continue to be paid, according to the statement.
First Published: Sun, June 07 2020. 21:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU