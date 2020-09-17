Covid-19 crisis: High Court tells Delhi govt to increase RT-PCR testing

The (HC) on Wednesday suggested that the AAP government increase the RT-PCR test capacity to the maximum possible to detect Covid-19 infection, as rapid antigen tests were only 60 per cent accurate.



The HC asked an expert panel, set up by the Lieutenant Governor, to convene a meeting on priority basis to consider the extent to which capacity of testing by RT-PCR should be ramped up.



The sanctioned strength of conducting RT-PCR is 14,000 per day in Delhi. The court expressed concern over continuous rise in cases, with nearly 4,500 new infections reported on Tuesday.