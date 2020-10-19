Covid-19 crisis: India may mobilise pharmacists to administer vaccine

India is likely to begin the first round of vaccination for health care and essential services workers around January. In the second round, it may mobilise pharmacists to administer the vaccine, said government sources. “The first round of vaccines are likely to be given to health care workers.

There are around 7 million health care workers, but we are considering a number of around 10 million on the upper side. As for essential services workers like police personnel, municipality workers, even the military, etc, we are estimating them to be around 20 million or so. Put together, these ...