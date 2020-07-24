Covid-19 crisis: Plasma transfusion is adjunct treatment; timing is key

A young staffer at Dwarka’s Aakash Healthcare was suffering from Covid-19, and suddenly his condition worsened. His oxygen requirement increased and he turned breathless.

The staffer received blood plasma transfusion from a colleague who had recovered. Within a day the patient’s condition improved. “In the morning he was gasping for breath, and by evening, he was sitting and having biscuits,” said Dr Aashish Chaudhary, managing director of Aakash Healthcare. How quickly or how effectively transfused plasma works depends on the stage of the disease, or ...