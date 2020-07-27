JUST IN
Covid-19 crisis: Sikkim government extends lockdown till August 1

A complete, six-day lockdown, imposed by the hilly state, was scheduled to end on Sunday

Press Trust of India 

Deserted view of a major road during the complete lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases in Siliguri on Thursday. Photo: ANI
The Sikkim government has extended the statewide lockdown till August 1 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a notification.
A complete, six-day lockdown, imposed by the hilly state, was scheduled to end on Sunday. “After careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 am of August 1, 2020,” a notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta said.

The state reported its first Covid-19 death on Sunday after a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a state-run hospital here, the official said.
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 01:14 IST

