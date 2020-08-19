DATA STORY: Biggest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, recoveries

While India on Wednesday reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a day (1,092), it saw it biggest jump in the daily number for those recovering from Covid-19 (60,091). With a daily increase of 64,531 in total cases, the country’s tally of coronavirus cases has rose to 2,767,273 from 2,702,742 on Tuesday – an increase of 2.4%.
India’s death toll reached 52,889, with 1,092 fatalities being reported in a day. The third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll at present, India has added 437,635 cases in the past 7 days alone.
Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (August 19, 2020):
India now accounts for 10.46% of all active cases globally (one in every 10 active cases), and 6.74% of all deaths (one in every 15).
The count of active cases reported across India has risen by 3,348, against a decline of 3734 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,341), Assam (968), Odisha (695), Chhattisgarh (551), and Kerala (387).
With 60,091 new recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has increased to 73.64%, while death rate has come down to 1.91%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 61,183 — 1,092 deaths and 60,091 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.79%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 29.4 days, for active cases at 139.7 days, and for deaths at 33.2 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are West Bengal (3,175), Kerala (1,758), Punjab (1,704), Rajasthan (1,347), Haryana (896), Chhattisgarh (808), Uttarakhand (468), Arunachal Pradesh (134).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (11,119), Andhra Pradesh (9,652), Karnataka (7,665), Tamil Nadu (5,709), and Uttar Pradesh (4,218).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (63.26%), Karnataka (65.14%), Kerala (65.54%), Uttar Pradesh (67.48%), and Odisha (70.22%).
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.84%), Puducherry (14.34%), Telangana (12.38%), Delhi (11.57%), and Karnataka (11.29%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are A&N (31.7%), Mizoram (26.01%), Puducherry (24.3%), Maharashtra (18.88%), and Andhra Pradesh (17.21%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (67,496), J&K (61,438), Andhra Pradesh (56,713), Assam (53,067), and Tamil Nadu (50,807).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (615,477), Tamil Nadu (349,654), Andhra Pradesh (306,261), Karnataka (240,948), and Uttar Pradesh (162,434).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 11,119 cases. The state has added 112,393 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,709, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 28 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 61,712 cases in the past seven days alone. On Friday it added 9,652 cases.
Karnataka has reported 7,665 cases to take its tally to 240,948.
Delhi has added 1,374 cases to take its total tally to 154,741. Its daily rate of increase in cases has been under 1 per cent for 28 days in a row.
