DATA STORY: Biggest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, recoveries

While India on Wednesday reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a day (1,092), it saw it biggest jump in the daily number for those recovering from Covid-19 (60,091). With a daily increase of 64,531 in total cases, the country’s tally of cases has rose to 2,767,273 from 2,702,742 on Tuesday – an increase of 2.4%.

India’s reached 52,889, with 1,092 fatalities being reported in a day. The third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by at present, India has added 437,635 cases in the past 7 days alone.

Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (August 19, 2020):

