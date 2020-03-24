COVID-19 death toll rises to 9; 30 states, UTs in complete lockdown

The death toll due to the novel pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases are 424 now and 35 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, while nine have died, taking total number of confirmed cases to 468, including 40 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported its first death due to COVID-19, while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (2), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, and Punjab.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 74, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 67, including seven foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

Karnataka has 33 cases of patients after seven more persons tested positive for the deadly virus. The number of cases in Telangana have risen to 32, including 10 foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh now has 31 positive cases, including a foreign Delhi and Gujarat have reported 29 cases each, while Rajasthan has 28 positive cases, including two foreign nationals. In Haryana, there are 26 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has 21 cases.

Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has nine cases, including two foreigners. West Bengal reported seven cases, while Madhya Pradesh has six cases so far. Chandigarh has six cases, while Andhra Pradesh reported seven cases.

Jammu and Kashmir has four cases.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each, while there are two case each in Bihar and Odisha. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.

India Impact

* Jaunpur became the 17th district in Uttar Pradesh where a lockdown has been imposed after a fresh case was detected, taking the total number of patients in the state to 33

* Total lockdown announced in Gujarat

* Nearly 500 evacuees from Iran asymptomatic: Army

* Four more test positive in Rajasthan, number of cases rise to 32

* SBI will provide 0.25% of its annual profit for FY20 to fight the outbreak

* Delhi allocates ~50 crore for in its budget

* Assam to be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31

* Number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rises to 33

* Karnataka reports seven new cases. Total number of cases in the state now 33. CM B S Yediyurappa announces lockdown from March 24 till 31 across the state

* Kerala announces lockdown till March 31 as 28 fresh cases reported

* One more tests positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand, total cases 4

* Ladakh imposes lockdown till March 31

* Curfew imposed in Puducherry (from March 23 till March 31)

* 11 new cases in Gujarat; total number of patients rises to 29

* 12 laboratory chains have come on board and are testing for the virus: ICMR

* AIIMS shuts down OPD services first time ever

* Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

* Delhi HC, district courts suspend operations till Apr 4

* Kejriwal asks people to follow lockdown; warns strict action against violators

* Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

* Delhi govt to tighten restriction on public movement

* Tamil Nadu imposes Section 144 from Tuesday evening until March 31

* Govt approves 12 private labs for COVID-19 tests

Global death toll crosses 15,000



* England death toll rises by 46 to 303

* Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rise to 875

* Iran reports 127 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 1,812

* Singapore reports highest single-day increase, total cases cross 500

* Confirmed infections in the Netherlands rise 13 per cent

* Cases in Germany cross 22,672

* Chancellor Angela Merkel negative in 1st virus test; more to be done

* Spain toll surpasses 2,000 after 462 deaths in 24 hours. Over 100 have died in France, Iran and the US each

* Italy remained the country hardest-hit outside mainland China, registering over 600 deaths in a day. Toll at 6,078

* Indonesia cases rise by 65 to 579

* Malaysia cases up by 212 in biggest daily jump

* Nepal confirms second case

* South Africa cases jump to 402