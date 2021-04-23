Covid-19: DPIIT sets up control room to track delivery of essentials

Amid a massive rise in Covid-19 cases, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday said it has decided to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to the common man.

Towards this, it is setting up a control room from Saturday. “In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources, information can be given at the following telephone number/email: Telephone: (011) 23062383, 23062975. E-mail: dpiit-controlroom@gov.in,” an official statement said.

“The telephone numbers will remain functional from 8 AM to 10 PM w.e.f 24th April, 2021. The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room shall be taken up with the concerned State/UT Governments,” it said.

will also iron out the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders due to regional lockdown and curfew imposed by various states and union territories owing to a rise in covid-19 cases in the country.

Covid-19 cases have been rising rapidly over the last one month. India reported more than 332,000 cases over the 24 hours, according to health ministry data on April 23. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week said that a nationwide lockdown will be India’s last resort, several states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Jharkhand have imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. States have also limited the transportation of goods via e-commerce to only ‘essential’ deliveries.