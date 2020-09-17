Covid-19 Factoid: 15 states in India have crossed the 100,000 mark

The global count of cases is now over 30 million, with over 7.3 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.5 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached around 945,000, with the US toll alone above 200,000.

India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world with the total case tally over 5 million. Over 20 per cent of its cases, or over 1 million cases, are currently active. With over 4 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate for India is over 78 per cent.

Here are some data insights on the pandemic:

India’s active cases tally crossed 1 million



India’s active case tally has now surpassed the 1 million cases. Out of India’s over 5 million confirmed cases, 20 per cent cases are still active. Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state accounts for almost 300,000 active cases, highest among all India states.

Chhattisgarh has the highest share of active cases in its tally

More than half of the total 73,966 confirmed cases in Chhattisgarh are currently active. Chhattisgarh is followed by Meghalaya 45.3 per cent of the cases are active. Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura are the other India states where the share of active cases is over 35 per cent.

Haryana becomes the latest India state to cross 100,000 cases

In another grim milestone, Haryana becomes 15th India state to have crossed 100,000 confirmed cases. The state has been consistently adding over 2,000 cases daily in the last 12 days. Over 21,000 cases are currently active and 1,045 people have lost their lives to the Covid-19.