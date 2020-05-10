Covid-19 Factoid: 80 per cent of cases in lockdown 3.0 from just 5 states

The global tally of confirmed (Covid-19) cases has now crossed the four million mark. There have been 276,911 deaths, with 1,403,867 people having recovered from the infection. Russia has rapidly risen the ranks to become the fifth worst affected country in the world when it comes to total number of confirmed cases, surpassing France and Germany.

In India, there are now 59,662 confirmed cases, with 1,981 people having succumbed to the virus. Almost 18,000 people have now been cured in the country.

Here are some statistics on the pandemic:

1.These five nations are witnessing an upward trajectory in Covid-19 cases

India, the UK, Russia, Canada, Peru, and Brazil are still witnessing an upward trajectory when it comes to the number of confirmed infections. In comparison, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and Germany are some of the countries where the curve has begun to plateau.







2. Iran might be seeing a second wave after some initial success

Iran is witnessing a spurt in the number of new cases since May 3. Daily new additions had come down to under 1000 at that time but have since gone up to 1,556. At its peak, the country saw more than 3,000 new cases in a single day. The country has 106,220 confirmed cases till now, with 6,589 fatalities. However, roughly 80% of all cases have now recovered.









3. Five states accounted for 80 per cent of new cases so far in the third phase of lockdown

In the third phase of the lockdown, almost four-fifths of all new cases have come from just five states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab. Growth in Gujarat has been particularly worrisome ever since the state surpassed Delhi to have the second highest number of confirmed cases in the country. In fact, the number of cases in Gujarat grew 7.1 times during the second lockdown, much higher than the average of 3.2.



