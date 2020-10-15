Covid-19 Factoid: Active cases in India down by 128,000 in last 15 days

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Mumbai sees a scramble for plasma donors
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Pvt hospitals continue to flout charging norms
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Delhi runs short of space to bury its dead
Covid-19 Factoid: India witnessing a massive drop in daily deaths
-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 38.75 million, of which over 8.4 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 7.3 million, of which less than 12 per cent or 812,390 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is over 87 per cent, with over 6.38 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India recorded a drop of over 128,000 active cases in the last 15 days
India’s current active case count stands at 812,390, recording a drop of over 128,000 active cases in the last 15 days.
The country has been recording more recoveries than adding new cases for 12 days in a row.
2. Bihar crossed 200,000 cases-mark
Bihar case count has crossed 200,000 mark. The state has been adding less than 1,500 cases in the last ten days. Over 94 per cent of total reported cases in the state have already recovered, the highest recovery rate among all India states.
3. Manipur report its highest single-day spike
The northeastern state added over 300 new cases on 14th October, the biggest single-day spike in the state. Overall, the current case tally in the state stands at over 14,000, of which 10,915 cases have already recovered.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU