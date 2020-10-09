Covid-19 Factoid: Active cases in India now fall below the 900,000 mark

-
-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 36.75 million, of which nearly 8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6.9 million, of which over 12 per cent or 893,592 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 85 per cent, with over 5.82 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
Active cases in India fall below 900,000
India has been recording more recoveries than the daily new cases addition for the last six days reducing the active case tally by over 51,000.
The overall active case tally has now fallen below 900,000, 22 days after crossing the 1 million mark.
India recorded less than 1,000 deaths every day for six straight days
The overall death toll for India currently stands at 105,526. The country had been adding over 1,000 deaths for the most part of the last month. However, in a positive development, India recorded less than 1,000 deaths daily for the last six days.
Brazil crossed 5 million cases
Brazil, the third worst-hit country in the world has now crossed 5 million reported cases. The third country to achieve this grim milestone, Brazil took 221 days to cross 5 million cases as compared to 185 days and 229 days taken by the US and India respectively.
