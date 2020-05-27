Covid-19 Factoid: Assam's case count has seen 8-fold jump in just 15 days

The global tally of cases currently stands at 5.6 million. There have so far been 348,528 deaths worldwide, while 2.4 million people have managed to beat the infection. While the US, Russia, and Brazil are the only countries with more than 100,000 active cases at present, India, with over 80,000 active cases, seems to be fast catching up.

The overall case tally for India currently stands at 145,380, and death toll at 4,167. Maharashtra alone has more than 52,000 total cases, while Gujarat has more than 14,000.

Here are some data points on the pandemic

1. Global death toll is showing a declining trend

In a positive trend, the number of daily new deaths globally has been on the decline for four days straight. On May 25 it dropped to 1,179, the lowest in the month. At its peak, there had been over 6,000 deaths recorded in a single day on May 6.

Except for just two days, daily new deaths have been above 3,000 the whole of May.

2. witnessed an 8x rise in Covid-19 cases in just 15 days

has lately seen a spike in confirmed cases. Multiple reports have attributed this to the influx of migrants from various states. From just 65 cases on May 1, the number has risen more than eight times to 526 cases. The biggest spike was seen on May 25, when it rose almost 40 per cent over the previous day. There have been 4 deaths and 63 recoveries in the state so far.

3. The gap between daily new cases and daily recoveries is widening further

India has been adding new cases daily a faster pace than patients recovering from infection – a trend that can derail efforts to beat the virus in the country. From around 1,000 cases 10 days ago, the gap has now widened to over 3,500 cases, the most so far.