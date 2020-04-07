Covid-19 Factoid: Cases rise swiftly in India, and other key data trends

With an average addition of more than 80,000 cases daily in the past five days, the number of Covid-19 cases across the world now stands at around 1.3 million. The death toll has now gone past 70,000. Back home, the number of cases in India is over 4,300 and deaths at 111.

The US remains the most affected country, with nearly 320,000 cases, more than double the 130,000 in Spain and Italy apiece, the next two most affected in the pecking order.

Here are a few data trends that show the extent of the widespread crisis:

1. Germany, the fourth country with over 100,000 cases, has been slowest to cross the mark

Germany, which took 71 days from the first case being reported to the number of cases reaching 100,000, has been the slowest to cross the mark. The US, which has been the most affected by Covid-19, took 66 days, and Italy 69. Italy, having taken just 60 days, was the quickest of them all. Here is how the number of cases grew in these nations to cross the 100,000 mark.









2. Some respite for Spain and France

Spain, one of the worst hit countries, and France, have both reported a fall in their daily number of deaths for three straight days. While Spain was able to reduce the daily death toll by nearly two-thirds, France managed to more than halve it in the past four days. Globally, Spain’s death toll is currently second only to Italy. Europe has reported the highest death toll in the pandemic so far.



3. Sharpest rise in number cases for Japan

While there has been some reprieve for European nations, Japan has seen the sharpest rise in the number of Covid-19 cases added daily. The country added 515 new cases on April 5, almost thrice its average daily additions in the previous 10 days. So far, the country had managed a flat growth rate, but this major spike in new cases is Japan’s cause for concern at present.









4. India took just two days to add 1,000 cases and 25 deaths

The spread of Covid-19 in India is progressing at a much higher rate now. While it took 59 days to reach the first 1,000 infected cases and 25 deaths, the number of infections rose from 3,000 to 4,000 — and deaths from 75 to 100 — in just two days. The death toll in India now stands at 111, and total Covid-19 cases at 4,281.



