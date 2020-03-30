Covid-19 Factoid: Coronavirus becoming more fatal, and 3 other data trends

The number of Covid-19 positive cases globally is nearing the 700,000 mark. The US remains the worst affected, with more than 120,000 registered cases so far. The case tally for Italy has also soared to 92,472. Back home, 100 more cases in India got tested positive on coronavirus, taking the current count to 987.

Here are a few data trends to keep up with the rapidly unfolding tragedy of Covid-19.

#1. The virus is becoming more fatal



The global due to Covid-19 currently stands at 31,882. The first death due to was recorded on 11 January 2020 in China and it took 62 days from there to cross the 5,000 mark. However, the rate of growth has been accelerating since; it took just one day for the number of Covid-19 deaths to cross 30,000 from the 25,000 mark.





Out of 120,000 total Covid-19 positive cases in the US, New York alone accounts for two-fifths and also has a similar share of Covid-19-related casualties in that country. New York has so far registered 53,455 cases and 883 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. It is followed by New Jersey, whose 11,124 cases are fewer than a quarter of those logged in New York as on date.





#3. South Korea on a path to recovery?



With around 9,500 Covid-19 positive cases, South Korea currently stands at number 12 in the pecking order. South Korea, which experienced a sudden spurt in the addition of new cases between last week of February and the first week of March, is on a path to recovery, as the rate of new additions has slowed down. It also has the highest recovery rate among nations most affected by It has a recovery rate of over 50 per cent, which means more than half the registered patients have already recovered. This is the second-highest recovery rate, next only to China. The US, which has the most number of cases, has a recovery rate as low as 2.6 per cent.





#4. Total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has crossed 200



As many as 22 more people got tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra on March 29. The tally of cases in the state reached 203, the highest among all states of India. Maharashtra is followed by Kerala, with 181 cases. Ten of the 22 new Maharashtra cases were registered in Mumbai, five in Pune and three in Nagpur.

Data sourced from Johns Hopkins Resource Center as on 29 March, 6.30 PM cutoff time.