Covid-19 Factoid: Daily tests conducted by India are declining for 4 days

The global count of cases has crossed 40 million. Of these, over 9 million cases are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US accounting for the biggest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 7.5 million, of which less than 11 per cent, or 772,055 cases, are currently active. The recovery rate for the country is over 88 per cent, with over 6.6 million people having beaten the infection so far. The death toll, meanwhile, has crossed 110,000.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India recorded its lowest daily fatalities count in over three months

India on Sunday recorded 579 new Covid-19 deaths, the lowest daily death count in over three months.

The overall death toll in India currently stands at 114,610, the third-worst count globally.

2. India is witnessing a drop in daily tests conducted

India conducted 859,786 tests on Sunday, the lowest daily test count since the start of the month. The country has witnessed a drop in daily tests for four days in a row. Overall, India has so far conducted over 95 million tests, which translate into 71,336 tests per million population.

3. West Bengal is seeing a steady rise in new cases

West Bengal added almost 4,000 new cases on Sunday, its highest single-day spike. The state has been adding over 3,000 cases daily for the past 44 days. The overall case tally in the state stands at 321,036, of which 281,053 cases have already recovered.