Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi reports 100 deaths each for 4 days, MP cases surge

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case tally drops below 1 million
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Death rate low in Assam due to under-counting
World Coronavirus Dispatch: UK economic recovery runs into trouble
Covid-19 Factoid: India has added 300,000 new coronavirus cases in 13 days
Covid-19 Factoid: No relief in sight for Maharashtra as cases, deaths rise
-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 59 million, of which nearly 17 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.4 million, with the US having the most number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 9 million, of which 438,667 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is now over 93.7 per cent and the death toll stands at 134,218.
1. Delhi records over 100 deaths each for four days straight
The city has been accounting for almost one-fifth of the total daily fatalities recorded in the country. It has been recording over 100 deaths each in the last four days. Overall, Delhi has so far reported over 534,000 cases, of which 8,512 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.
2. Madhya Pradesh reports surge in new cases
Madhya Pradesh has so far reported nearly 200,000 cases. The state has been adding over 1,500 new cases each in the last four days. MP had been adding less than 1,000 daily cases for the most part of the month before witnessing a fresh surge.
3. France and Belgium have highest active cases ratio
Over 91 per cent of the reported cases in France and Belgium are currently active, highest active cases ratio among the top ten countries with the most number of active cases. France and Belgium are followed by Italy and Ukraine where over half of the reported cases are active.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU