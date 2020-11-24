Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi reports 100 deaths each for 4 days, MP cases surge

The global count of cases has crossed 59 million, of which nearly 17 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.4 million, with the US having the most number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 9 million, of which 438,667 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is now over 93.7 per cent and the death toll stands at 134,218.

1. Delhi records over 100 deaths each for four days straight

The city has been accounting for almost one-fifth of the total daily fatalities recorded in the country. It has been recording over 100 deaths each in the last four days. Overall, Delhi has so far reported over 534,000 cases, of which 8,512 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.





2. Madhya Pradesh reports surge in new cases

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported nearly 200,000 cases. The state has been adding over 1,500 new cases each in the last four days. MP had been adding less than 1,000 daily cases for the most part of the month before witnessing a fresh surge.



3. France and Belgium have highest active cases ratio

Over 91 per cent of the reported cases in France and Belgium are currently active, highest active cases ratio among the top ten countries with the most number of active cases. France and Belgium are followed by Italy and Ukraine where over half of the reported cases are active.



