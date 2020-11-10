Covid-19 Factoid: Haryana and Himachal have pandemic numbers worry

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case tally drops below 1 million
Covid-19 Factoid: Numbers offer little hope to worst-hit Maharashtra
Covid-19 Factoid: Karnataka second-worst hit, Delhi has sudden spike
Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case count falls below 700,000
Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate at 89%, active cases drop sharply
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 51 million, of which nearly 14 million cases are active. The global death toll has crossed 1.26 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.6 million, of which 505,265 cases are active. The recovery rate has crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 127,059.
1. Haryana is witnessing a surge in new cases
Haryana has been adding over 2,000 new cases each since the last five days. The state has been adding less than around 1,200 cases each day on an average during the previous month.
The overall cases tally in the state currently stands at 185,231.
2. Himachal Pradesh has the highest active cases ratio among all states
The total reported case count in Himachal Pradesh currently stands at 26,197, of which almost 20 per cent cases are currently active, highest active cases ratio among all Indian states and UTs. Himachal Pradesh is followed by Kerala and Manipur.
3. Italy doubles its cases tally in the shortest time
Italy, the 11th worst-hit country going by total confirmed cases count, took 17 days to double its cases tally to 960,373. That was the shortest time span as compared to 15 other worst-hit nations. Italy is followed by three other European countries France, Germany and the UK.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU