Covid-19 Factoid: Haryana and Himachal have pandemic numbers worry

The global count of cases is now over 51 million, of which nearly 14 million cases are active. The global death toll has crossed 1.26 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.6 million, of which 505,265 cases are active. The recovery rate has crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 127,059.

1. Haryana is witnessing a surge in new cases

Haryana has been adding over 2,000 new cases each since the last five days. The state has been adding less than around 1,200 cases each day on an average during the previous month.

The overall cases tally in the state currently stands at 185,231.

2. Himachal Pradesh has the highest active cases ratio among all states

The total reported case count in Himachal Pradesh currently stands at 26,197, of which almost 20 per cent cases are currently active, highest active cases ratio among all Indian states and UTs. Himachal Pradesh is followed by Kerala and Manipur.

3. Italy doubles its cases tally in the shortest time

Italy, the 11th worst-hit country going by total confirmed cases count, took 17 days to double its cases tally to 960,373. That was the shortest time span as compared to 15 other worst-hit nations. Italy is followed by three other European countries France, Germany and the UK.