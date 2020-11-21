Covid-19 Factoid: Haryana seeing a surge, records biggest single-day spike

-
The global count of coronavirus cases is nearing 58 million, of which over 16 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.37 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 9 million, of which 439,747 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is now over 93.6 per cent and the death toll stands at 132,726.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
Haryana recorded its biggest single-day spike
Haryana has been witnessing a sudden surge in new cases. The state added over 3,000 new cases on 20th November, the biggest single-day spike.
Overall the state has reported 212,355 cases so far, of which 190,067 cases have already recovered from the virus.
Maharashtra added over 5,000 new cases each in the last three days
Maharashtra is India’s worst affected state with over 1.76 million cases has been adding over 5,000 new cases each since the last three days. The state had been witnessing a drop in daily spike before witnessing this sudden spurt.
The cases tally in the US has crossed 12 million
The US is the worst-hit country across the globe with the most number of reported cases. The US crossed 12 million confirmed cases mark, of which 4.7 million cases are currently active. The US is followed by India and Brazil.
