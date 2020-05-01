Covid-19 Factoid: How India's most affected states fared during lockdown

The global tally of infections currently stands at 3,244,595, with a little less than a third of that number having recovered. The total death toll has risen to 229,182. While the US remains the worst affected country in the world, Russia’s exponential growth in number of cases can be a cause for concern.

In India, there now are 33,610 confirmed cases, and 1,079 fatalities. Roughly 25 per cent of all reported cases have recovered. Maharashtra and Gujarat are still reporting high growth in cases.

Here are some data trends to help you understand the present pandemic situation better:

1. on a recovery path, situation in the UK still looks grim

The situation in Iran, one of the first countries to witness the outbreak outside of China, has improved significantly, with only 14 per cent of its total cases still active.

But, in the UK, only 344 out of 165,221 confirmed cases have recovered so far; the proportion of deaths in total reported cases is 16 per cent.

2. becomes eighth country to cross the 100,000 mark in number of cases

has now emerged as one of the countries with the highest rates of growth in cases. While it took 36 days to reach first 50,000 cases, the next 50,000 came in just nine days. The country had less than 2,000 cases and 20 deaths on the first day of April; now it has 106,498 confirmed cases, and over 1,000 fatalities.

3. Performance of India’s five most affected states since the start of 2.0

Growth in new daily cases is not yet under control in Maharashtra, the most affected Indian state. While Delhi initially contributed significantly to the country’s tally, Gujarat has surpassed it by a huge margin since mid-April. Gujarat now has 4,000-plus cases, ahead of Delhi’s 3,000-odd.