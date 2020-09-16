Covid-19 Factoid: India added a million new cases in just 11 days

The global count of cases is nearing 30 million, with over 7.2 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.5 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached around 939,000, with the US toll has crossed 200,000 alone.

India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world with the total case tally over 5 million. Over 20 per cent of its cases, or 995,933 people, are currently active. With almost 4 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate is over 78 per cent.

Here are some data insights on the pandemic:

India’s tally has crossed 5 million cases - mark

India has now recorded over 5 million confirmed cases, took just 11 days to add the recent 1 million cases. In comparison, the US took 17 days to reach 5 million cases from 4 million cases.

India took the longest time—168 days to add its first 1 million cases. Since then India has been the quickest among the three most affected countries to add every new 1 million cases.

India recorded its biggest spike in daily new deaths

India recorded almost 1,300 new deaths on 15th September, its highest-ever single day spike. India’s overall death toll currently stands at 82,066. Maharashtra alone accounts for 37 per cent of India’s total fatalities so far.

Maharashtra crossed 1 million confirmed cases mark

In another grim milestone, India’s most affected state—Maharashtra has now crossed 1 million cases. This is also the highest case tally for any state in any country across the globe. Out of the current case tally, over 775,000 cases have already recovered while over 30,000 patients have succumbed to the virus till date.