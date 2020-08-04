Covid-19 Factoid: India adds 50,000+ daily cases over five straight days

The global confirmed tally for cases currently stands at over 18 million. The global death toll is at 693,406, with the US having the highest number of fatalities at nearly 160,000. There have been almost 11.5 million recoveries worldwide.

In India, there are now over 1.8 million cases, the third-highest in the world. Of this number, nearly 1.2 million cases, or 66 per cent, have now recovered. 579,357 cases are currently active in the country.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India records highest spike in new cases

India added 52,972 new cases on August 2, highest spike among all nations. India was followed by the US, which added 49,038 new cases and Brazil with a spike of 24,801 cases on the same day. India has been adding over 50,000 new cases daily in the last five days.





#2. India crosses 1.8 million cases-mark

India’s cases tally crossed 1.8 million on August 2 and it just took five days to add the recent 300,000 cases. It had taken six days to add the previous such set of cases. The country took 134 days to add cross the first 300,000 cases and the rate of growth has been on the rise since then, taking lesser number days for adding every new 300,000 cases.



#3. Andaman & Nicobar Islands has sudden surge in new cases

The total cases tally in Andaman & Nicobar currently stands at 734, of which more than half of the cases were added in the last five days. The union territory recorded almost 100 new cases on 2nd August, its highest-ever single day spike. Over 242 cases have already recovered, while eight people have lost their lives due to in Andaman & Nicobar.



