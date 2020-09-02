Covid-19 Factoid: India doubled case count in 29 days, fastest in the world

The global confirmed case count is now at 25.7 million, with 6.8 active cases. More than 856,000 people have lost their lives in the pandemic globally. Roughly 5 per cent of all closed cases in the world have ended up as a fatality.

In India, there are now over 3.7 million cases, with 785,996 cases, or roughly 21.2 per cent of the total count. Recovery rate is now at 76.9 per cent. At more than 65,000 deaths, the country’s death rate is now at 1.7 per cent, a marginal decline from 1.8 last week. India’s daily new cases are the biggest contributor to the global tally of confirmed cases.

Here are some data points on the outbreak:

1. India is the worst-performing country in the world

India took just 29 days to double its confirmed cases tally, becoming the fastest country to attain this unfortunate feat in the world.

It is followed by Colombia and South Africa. Among the top 10 countries that took the shortest time to double its case count, four -Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Chile- are located in South America.

Russia is now the fourth country in the world to report over 1 million confirmed cases of However, it took a significantly higher amount of time to reach this milestone, trailing behind India by 46 days. The US was the fastest country to witness its case count rise to 1 million, at just 98 days.

Jharkhand is witnessing a sudden surge in confirmed cases, having added over 3,000 cases in just one day on September 1. This is more than three times the number of cases reported early this month when the state saw roughly 700-900 cases a day. Jharkhand has reported over 41,000 cases, with over 14,000 active cases. There have been over 400 deaths in the state due to the virus.