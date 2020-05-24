Covid-19 Factoid: India fast catching up with worst 5 in daily case growth

The global tally currently stands at 5.32 million cases, with over 340,000 people succumbing to the infection. With accelerated growth in confirmed cases in Russia and Brazil, the share of the United States in the world case count has reduced by a sliver.

In India, there are now over 125,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 3,720 deaths. Of this number, 69,597 cases are still active. While the increasing share of recoveries among closed cases is a positive sign, the rapidly increasing daily new cases are still a major worry for India.

Here are some statistics mapping the spread of the virus.

1. India’s growth vs the five worst affected countries

Comparing India’s growth with top five countries with the highest number of reported cases is showing a worrisome trend. The US growth graph continues to grow up, Russia and Brazil witnessed a sudden spike. The UK and Spain have managed to flatten their curve. India's growth trajectory is fast catching up with these nations.







2. Almost half of the daily new cases are from Maharashtra

While the top five states continue to have the largest share in new cases, within this segment, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected. Maharashtra’s share in daily new additions has consistently been around 40 per cent. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, accounting for over 10 per cent of daily new cases. Rajasthan fares the best out of this lot, with its share well under 10 per cent throughout this month.







3. Two out of every ten patients end up as fatalities in Kolkata

At 23 per cent, Kolkata has the worst death outcome rate among districts with over 1,000 reported infections in India, followed by Ahmedabad.

In Mumbai, the district with the highest number of cases in the country, the death outcome rate is 13 per cent. Jodhpur and Chennai have fared better, with a recovery outcome rate of 98 per cent.



