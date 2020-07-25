Covid-19 Factoid: India has seen more than 5,000 deaths in just 7 days

The global tally of confirmed cases is nearing 16 million, including 637,601patients who have lost their lives to the pandemic. Over 9.5 million have made successful recoveries so far. The US, with over a fourth of all reported cases in the world, is still the most affected country.

In India, there now are almost 1.3 million cases, 440,135 of them currently active. Over 30,000 patients have succumbed to the virus so far.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

#1. India witnesses its biggest spike, adds 49,310 cases in a single day

India is crossing new grim milestones of highest single-day spikes almost every day. On July 23, the country recorded over 49,000 new cases, surpassing its previous high the very next day. The current tally of cases in India stands at 1,287,945, the highest in the world after the US and Brazil tallies. Within India states, the biggest spikes were recorded in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

#2.

India’s death toll crosses 30,000 mark; 5,000 deaths in just 7 days

India has been witnessing a surge in its number of fatalities. The country recorded its highest single-day spike in deaths on July 22, adding over 1,000 deaths. So far, over 30,000 people in India have succumbed to the virus, and of 5,000 of the deaths have been recorded in just seven days. The previous set of 5,000 deaths had taken 10 days.

#3. Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a sudden surge in daily new cases

Andhra Pradesh added almost 8,000 new cases on July 23, taking its overall tally to almost 73,000. The daily case additions in the South Indian state was sub-2,000 for the first half of the month. However, there has been a sudden surge in new cases lately. The state has added over 23,000 cases in the last four days.