Covid-19 Factoid: India makes another record of highest single-day spike

The global confirmed case count is now 25.1 million, of which more than half the cases are from just three countries – the US, Brazil, and India. Global recoveries stand at almost 17.5 million, while fatalities have crossed 846,000.

In India, there are now more than 3.5 million cases, of which 725,991, or 21.6 per cent are currently active. Recovery rate has risen marginally to 76.6 per cent, with over 2.7 million people recovering from the infection. The mortality rate is now at 1.79 per cent, with over 63,000 deaths, the fourth highest death toll in the world.

Here are some data points on the spread of the virus:

1. India makes another record of highest single-day spike

In more bad news, India has now recorded 78,761 cases in a single day, a milestone in a series of such grim records this month. This is also the highest number of daily cases recorded by any country in the world.

India is now the biggest contributor to the rise in the global tally of confirmed cases.

2. Maharashtra’s daily new cases are still on the rise

Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India with over 760,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, is still witnessing a rise in daily new cases. It recorded over 16,000 cases on August 29, the highest single-day spike in the state. Maharashtra also has the highest death toll in the country, with over 24,000 fatalities.

3. Delhi’s daily new cases on the rise again

After briefly managing to control the spread in July, Delhi is now again seeing a rise in daily new cases again. The state active case count is also on the upward trajectory. The national capital has over 171,000 reported cases, with over 4,000 fatalities, the fourth highest in the country.