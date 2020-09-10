Covid-19 Factoid: India now accounts for nearly 40% of cases added globally

The global count of cases is now at 28 million, of which more than 8 million are currently active. There have been over 900,000 deaths due to the virus globally, while over 20 million people have successfully recovered from the infection. The US and India together account for almost half of all active cases in the world.

India’s reported cases have now crossed 4.37 million, rising by at least 80,000 each day now. Almost 21 per cent of cases are currently active. India’s recovery is still at 77.65 per cent, with over 3.3 million successful recoveries.

Here are some statistics mapping the virus spread:

#1.

India is adding the most number of new cases in the world

India added almost 90,000 new cases on 9th September, highest among all other nations accounting for almost 40 per cent of the cases added globally. India was followed by the US with 27,122 cases.

#2. 40% of the cases in the US are still active

The current cases tally in the US stands at 6.5 million cases, of which 40 per cent or 2.5 million cases in the country are still active. This is the highest share of active cases among the top five most affected countries.

#3. Delhi is witnessing a fresh spike in new cases

Delhi added over 3,600 new cases, witnessing a fresh spike in new cases. The state has been adding less than 1,500 cases daily throughout August. Overall the cases tally in the state is nearing 200,000 confirmed cases and 4618 people have succumbed to the virus.