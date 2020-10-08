Covid-19 Factoid: India recorded a drop in active cases for 5 straight days

The global count of cases has crossed 36.4 million, of which nearly 8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6.6 million, of which over 13 per cent or 902,425 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 85 per cent, with over 5.82 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

India recorded a drop in active cases for five straight days

India has been recording more daily recoveries than the new case additions for the last five days.

The active case tally in the country witnessed a cumulative drop of over 42,000 cases in the last five days to 902,425 active cases as on date.

Kerala is witnessing a sudden surge in new cases

Kerala added over 10,000 new cases on 7th October, the biggest-ever single day spike in the state. The state has been abbing sub-4,000 cases throughout last month, however it witnessed a sudden spike in new cases since the start of October. Kerala added over 8,000 new cases daily on an average in the current month.

Bengaluru (Urban) surpassed Pune to have most number of active cases among all Indian districts

The active cases tally in Bengaluru (Urban) districts in Karnataka currently stands at 58,624. Bengaluru (Urban) surpassed the active cases tally of Pune on 7th October to have the most number of active cases among all India districts. Pune currently has 57,926 active cases, it is followed by Thane and Mumbai.