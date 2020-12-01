Covid-19 Factoid: India records a drop of 11,000 in active cases in a day

-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed over 63 million, of which over 18 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.47 million, with the US having the most number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now nearly 9.46 million, of which 435,603 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is now nearing 94 per cent and the death toll stands at 137,621.
1. India’s active cases tally recorded a drop of over 11,000 in a day
India has been witnessing a drop in active cases tally. India recorded a drop of over 11,000 active cases on 30th November.
On the previous day, India recorded a drop of over 7,000 active cases.
2. Delhi is witnessing a drop in daily new cases
The capital state of India has been witnessing a drop in daily-spike of new cases. The daily-spike in Delhi dropped below 4,000 cases for the first time in the last 35 days. Overall, Delhi has so far recorded 570,374 cases, of which 528,315 cases have already recovered.
3. West Bengal added less than 3,000 new cases in a day for the first time in the last three months
West Bengal has been witnessing a consistent rise in new cases. The state had been adding over 3,000 new cases each day for 87 continuous days before witnessing a drop in daily new cases on 30th November.
