Covid-19 Factoid: India records massive drop in daily active cases

Jyotindra Dubey  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) set up inside a police station, in Mumbai.
The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 33.5 million, of which more than 7.7 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6 million, of which roughly 15.4 per cent, or 947,576 cases are currently active. The recovery rate has crossed the 83 per cent, with over 5.1 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 96,318, with the mortality rate dropping to 1.57 per cent.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

India recorded a massive drop in daily new cases

India added 70,589 new cases on 28th Sept, a massive drop from new cases additions in the last few days. The country has been adding around 86,000 cases on an average in the last ten days.

This is the lowest single-day spike for India in this month so far.

Maharashtra witnessed a drop in daily new cases

Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state witnessed a significant drop in the daily new case additions. The state added almost 12,000 new cases on 28th Sept. The state has been adding over 20,000 new cases for the most part of the month. Overall case tally for the state stands at 1.35 million, of which over 1 million cases have already recovered while 35,751 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

Assam is seeing a sudden spike in new cases

The total cases count in Assam currently stands at 173,629. The state witnessed a spike in daily new cases adding over 3,600 new cases on 28th Sept. The daily spike in new cases have been sub-3,000 in the northeastern state since the start of the month.

First Published: Tue, September 29 2020. 12:07 IST

