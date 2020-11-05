Covid-19 Factoid: India reduces fatality rate, scales up testing after dip

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case tally drops below 1 million
Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate improves to 30% from 10% in April
Covid-19 Factoid: No relief in sight for Maharashtra as cases, deaths rise
Covid-19 Factoid: India is taking fewer days for every 10,000 deaths
Covid-19 Factoid: India has best day for recovery as states fight spikes
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 48 million, of which over 12.5 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.23 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.36 million, of which 527,962 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 124,315.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India added over 700 new death cases in a day, a 15-day high
India recorded 704 new deaths on November 4, the highest single-day spike in the last 15 days. India has been witnessing a drop in its daily death numbers since last few days. India’s overall death toll currently stands at 124,315, the third highest in the world.
2. Delhi added over 6,000 new cases each for two days in a row
In another grim milestone, national capital Delhi recorded over 6,000 new cases to its tally for two straight days, taking its cases count to 409,938. The city has been witnessing a sudden surge in new cases. It had been adding less than 4,000 cases daily for the most part of the previous month.
3. India conducted over 1.2 million tests in the last two days
India has so far conducted over 114 million tests. The country conducted over 1.2 million tests each for two straights days after witnessing a drop in its daily testing numbers in the last few days.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU