Covid-19 Factoid: India reduces fatality rate, scales up testing after dip

The global count of cases is now over 48 million, of which over 12.5 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.23 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.36 million, of which 527,962 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 124,315.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India added over 700 new death cases in a day, a 15-day high

India recorded 704 new deaths on November 4, the highest single-day spike in the last 15 days. India has been witnessing a drop in its daily death numbers since last few days. India’s overall death toll currently stands at 124,315, the third highest in the world.





2. Delhi added over 6,000 new cases each for two days in a row

In another grim milestone, national capital Delhi recorded over 6,000 new cases to its tally for two straight days, taking its cases count to 409,938. The city has been witnessing a sudden surge in new cases. It had been adding less than 4,000 cases daily for the most part of the previous month.



3. India conducted over 1.2 million tests in the last two days

India has so far conducted over 114 million tests. The country conducted over 1.2 million tests each for two straights days after witnessing a drop in its daily testing numbers in the last few days.



