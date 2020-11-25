Covid-19 Factoid: India reports biggest spike in cases since Sept 29

The global count of cases has crossed 60 million, of which over 17 million cases are active. The global death toll has crossed 1.4 million, with the US having the most number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is over 9.2 million, of which 444,746 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is over 93.7 per cent and the death toll stands at 134,699.

1. India reports biggest spike in almost two months

India added over 6,000 new actives cases on November 24 when daily new cases exceeded daily recoveries. This is the biggest daily spike active cases count in the last 58 days since September 29.





2. Rajasthan adds over 3,000 new cases each for four days straight

Rajasthan has been witnessing a sudden surge in new cases. The state had been adding over 3,000 new cases each day since the last four days. The overall cases count in the state currently stands at 250,482 of which 223,085 cases have already recovered.



3. Global cases tally crossed 60 million

The total confirmed cases count across the world has crossed the 60 million-mark. The world has been adding over 500,000 new cases each day since start of November month. The most number of cases are being recorded in the US, which is adding over 100,000 cases each day.



