Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case tally now falls below 800,000

The global count of coronavirus cases is nearing 40 million, of which over 8.8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 7.4 million, of which less than 11 per cent or 795,087 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is over 87.8 per cent, with over 6.52 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 110,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
India’s active case tally falls below 800,000
India recorded a fall of almost 150,000 active cases in the last 14 days resulting in its active case tally falling below 800,000-mark. India had crossed 1 million active cases on 17th September and since then the nation has been witnessing a surge in its recoveries resulting in a drop in active cases.
India is witnessing a reduction in the gap between recoveries and new cases
India has been recording more daily recoveries than new case additions for the most part of the month. While India is adding less than 70,000 cases each day in the last six days, recoveries have been hovering between 70,000-80,000 cases.
The US surpassed India in daily new cases addition
India has been adding the most number of cases globally for more than two months ahead of the US. While India is witnessing a drop in its daily spike, the US is seeing a surge in new cases in the country surpassing India.
