Covid-19 Factoid: India's active cases see a drop for the 2nd time in Aug

The global confirmed case tally has now reached 21.8 million, rising by at least 200,000 fresh cases every day. The death toll stands at over 773,000, with the US and Brazil having at least 100,000 fatalities each. Over 14.5 million people have made successful recoveries worldwide.

India’s case tally is now over 2.6 million, with roughly 25 per cent (676,900) cases currently active. Recovery rate is steadily on the rise, having reached 72.5 per cent (or 1,919,842 cases). There have been over 50,000 deaths in the country due to the virus.

Here are some statistics on the pandemic:

India’s active cases witnessed a drop for the second time in a month

In a positive trend, India’s daily active case addition fell for the second time this month on August 17. It had earlier been in the negative on August 5.

Besides these two days, daily active cases have risen by at least 2,000 each day and the daily new cases have been rising by over 50,000 each day.

A fresh surge in cases in Odisha

There has been a spike in daily fresh cases in Odisha, rising to almost 3,000 cases on August 17, the highest single-day spike witnessed by the state till now. In comparison, daily new cases had been well under 1,000 over a month ago. The state’s confirmed case count stands at over 62,000, of which roughly one-third are currently active. Odisha has seen over 400 fatalities till now.

Raigad’s test positivity ratio is the highest in the country

The Maharashtrian district of Raigad has the highest test positivity ratio in the country, at 32.4 per cent. It is also the only district in India with a positivity ratio above 30 per cent. Incidentally, all the top ten districts with the highest test positivity ratio are from just two states – Maharashtra (7) and Bihar (3).