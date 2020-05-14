Covid-19 Factoid: India's cases are doubling at one of the fastest rates

The global tally of infections currently stands at 4,366,696. There have been 293,770 deaths so far, and 1,616,949 people have recovered from the infection globally. Spain and Italy have the highest number of confirmed cases after the United States. However, when it comes to the number of active cases, the United Kingdom and have the second and third positions, respectively – ahead of Spain and Italy by a very wide margin.

In India, the total case count is more than 75,000 now. While 2,440 deaths have been reported so far, 24,900 people have managed to beat the infection. On each of the past three days, has added more than 3,500 cases.

Here are some data points on the outbreak:

1. and have the lowest doubling rate among 20 most affected countries

An analysis of the 20 worst affected countries shows that does not fare well when it comes to doubling of confirmed cases. It is taking just 11 days to double its total case count. By comparison, Italy and Spain, among the first epicentres of the pandemic outside of China, are taking 40-odd days for their count to double.

In the US, which has the highest number of cases globally, this metric stands at 25 days, only slightly less than the world average of 26 days.

2. In India’s closed cases, gap between death and recovery is widening

In a piece of positive news, the gap between death and recovery is widening in India. In other words, in total closed cases in the country, the share of recoveries is rising and that of deaths is falling. At its worst, the ratio stood at 71-29 for recovery and death, which meant seven of every 10 cases recovered, and the rest ended in deaths. At present, only one out of every 10 closed cases is a fatality.

3. is witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases

South American nation is witnessing a steady increase in daily new additions to its total count. In the past 30 days, its five-day moving average of daily case additions has more than doubled – from 1,000-odd in 24 hours to 3,500 plus on May 9. Peru’s numbers are quite similar to India’s; its total tally stands at 72,059 at present, and death toll at 2,057. The country has so far seen 23,324 recoveries.