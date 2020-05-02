Covid-19 Factoid: India's confirmed cases have tripled during Lockdown 2.0

The global tally of infections currently stands at 3,333,494, with 235,136 people having lost their lives to the pandemic. Roughly a third of all confirmed cases have now recovered from the infection. The US remains the most affected country, with its case count as high as the sum of all cases in the next five most affected countries.

In India, there are now 35,043 cases, and 1,154 Covid-19 deaths. A quarter of all confirmed cases in the country have now been cured.

Here are some data trends to help you understand the pandemic situation better:

#1. The US is following the same trajectory as Europe

The US is following the same trajectory as Europe in terms of the number of days taken to reach one million cases. While Europe took 41 days, the US took 40. However, the only positive trend would be that the US has had much fewer deaths.

On day 40, the country had a death toll of 55,000-odd, while Europe had 80,000-plus fatalities at the same time.

#2. Which states contribute the most to daily new cases in the US?

New York still has the highest share of both confirmed cases and deaths in the US. In daily new cases, the state had a temporary surge when it contributed over 25 per cent to the tally daily. It has since come down to 11-16 per cent.

#3. Confirmed cases in have tripled since the start of the second phase of lockdown

As moves into its third phase of nationwide lockdown, the results from the second are being processed. In the second phase, Gujarat suffered the greatest spread of the infection, with the number of cases in the state growing 7.1 times, more than twice as much as the average of 3.2 times. In Maharashtra, which has the highest number in the country for both cases and fatalities, confirmed cases became 4.5 times during the second phase of the