Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate almost 70% but fatalities rising

The global confirmed case count for the has now breached the 20 million mark, of which more than 6 million are currently active. The global death toll stands at 734,525, while there have been more than 12 million recoveries. Since last month, almost every day is registering a growth of 200,000 fresh cases worldwide, with India and Brazil being of the biggest contributors.

In India, there are now over 2 million reported cases of coronavirus, of which 634,945 are currently active. Over 1.5 million people in the country have managed to successfully beat the infection, while 44,386 patients have succumbed to the virus. Maharashtra is the only state with over 500,000 reported infections, while Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have crossed the 200,000-mark.

Here are some figures on the present extent of the virus:

#1 Almost 55,000 recoveries in a single day in India

India recorded 54,859 recoveries on August 10, the highest till date. This is also the third time that recoveries in a day have crossed the 50,000-mark. Daily new recoveries have grown to the range of 40,000 to 50,000 in a day, much higher than the previous month’s range of 20,000 to 40,000 a day. India’s recovery rate has now reached 69.33 per cent.





#2 Single-day spike in deaths crosses 1,000 again

On August 10, India reported over 1,000 fatalities for the second time. The highest-ever single-day rise in deaths stands at 1,129, which happened in late June. Daily new deaths have been consistently on the rise. In August, every single day has reported over 700 deaths. Maharashtra continues to have the highest death toll in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.



#3 Surge in new cases in Bihar

Bihar is now registering over 4,000 cases in a day on August 10. This is almost twice than the average of roughly 2,000 cases recorded each day in July. The state’s confirmed case count stands at over 79,000, of which 27,975 are currently active. There have been 51,315 recoveries in the state, while the death toll stands at 429. Bihar is now among the top ten worst-affected states (by confirmed cases) in the country.



