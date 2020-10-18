Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate improves, daily new cases fall

-
The global count of coronavirus cases is nearing 40 million, of which over 8.8 million are active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count in nearing 7.5 million, of which less than 11 per cent or 783,311 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is over 88 per cent, with over 6.59 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 110,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India records daily spike of below 70,000 cases for seven straight day
India has been witnessing a decline in its daily new cases additions since the start of the month. It added less than 70,000 cases each for seven days in a row. India was adding over 80,000 cases daily for the most part of the last month.
2. Kerala added almost 1,000 new active cases
While India recorded an overall decline of over 11,000 cases in its active cases tally on October 17, Kerala added over 1,000 new active cases in its tally. Most states and union territories in India witnessed a decline in their active cases count except eight, of which Kerala recorded the highest spike in the active cases followed by West Bengal.
3. India added over 1,000 cases in its death toll
India recorded over 1,000 new deaths on October 15, a 15-day high number after witnessing a decline in its daily fatalities. India’s overall death toll currently stands at 114,031. India has been consistently adding over 1,000 deaths every day for most of the days in September.
