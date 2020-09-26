Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate over 82% as cases increase

-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 32 million, with over 7.6 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.55 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached over 993,000, with the US toll has crossed 205,000 alone.
India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world, with the total case tally over 5.9 million. Nearly 16 per cent of its cases, or over 960,000 cases, are currently active. With almost 4.7 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate for India is over 82 per cent.
Here are some data insights on the pandemic:
1. Asia crossed 10 million cases-mark
Asia, the world’s most-hit region has crossed 10 million cases-mark. India accounts for more than half of the cases in the region. Asia is followed by North America with 8.64 million cases.
2. India witnessing a dip in active cases tally
India had crossed its active cases tally over 1 million on September 17 but started witnessing a dip in the number of active cases two days later. India’s current tally of active cases stands at 960,969.
3. Papum Pare has the highest density of active cases
Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh has the highest density of active cases among all Indian districts with 8,226 active cases per 1 million population. Papum Pare is followed by Pune (Maharashtra) and Yanam (Puducherry) with 6,307 and 4,457 cases per million population respectively.
