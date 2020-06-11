Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate still a shade behind world average

The total count of confirmed cases globally stands at 7.34 million at present. There have been 414,130 deaths so far, while 3.6 million patients — almost half of all confirmed cases — have recovered. The US, Brazil, and Russia together have almost 45 per cent of all cases in the world.

In India, the number of confirmed cases has risen above 277,000, of which 133,632 cases are still active. While 135,205 people have been discharged, the death toll stands at 7,745. The country has added more than 8,000 new cases on each of the past nine days.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

#1. Germany has the highest recovery rate

Germany, which managed to flatten the curve in a little over a month, has a recovery rate of more than 90 per cent. It is followed by Iran and Italy, some of the earliest countries to become the pandemic epicentre. India is still below the world average of 49.3 per cent by a sliver. The US, which has the highest number of cases in the world, has the lowest recovery rate among worst-affected countries.





#2. Mizoram’ confirmed case count has doubled because of a recent surge

On June 9, Mizoram registered 46 fresh cases in a single day, taking its total to 88. The state had reported its first set of cases on June 2, and its daily new cases had remained under 10 until June 9. There has been one recovery and no deaths in the state so far.



#3. Bangladesh is witnessing a spike in daily new case additions

There has been a spike in daily new cases in Bangladesh, from under 2,000 per day in late May to over 3,000 on June 10. This was the highest single-day spike witnessed by the country. The case count in Bangladesh, where the first cases of had emerged in early April, has now grown to 74,865. There have been 1,012 deaths in the country, while 15,900 have now recovered.



