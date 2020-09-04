Covid-19 Factoid: India scales another peak in daily case additions

The global count of cases is now at 26.1 million. Over 18 million people have recovered globally, while more 6.8 million cases are still active. Over 868,000 people have lost their lives in the pandemic till now. The US, Brazil, and India, account for more than half of all reported cases in the world.

In India, there are now over 3.8 million reported cases, of which roughly 21 per cent, or over 815,000 cases, are currently active. India’s recovery rate has crossed 77 per cent, while the mortality rate is still hovering at 1.7 per cent. The country’s death toll stands at 67,376.

Here are some data points on the spread of the virus:

#1. India makes a fresh record of the highest number of cases in a day

The country witnessed over 83,000 cases in a day on September 3, a fresh record in a series of such unfortunate milestones attained last month. This is also the highest number of daily new cases recorded anywhere in the world.

India had seen over 70,000 cases in a day in four instances in August.

India saw almost 1.2 million tests being conducted in a day, the highest recorded till now. This is more than twice the number of tests recorded early this month when it ranged between 400,000 to 600,000 tests conducted in a day. The country has ramped up testing owing to the rising number of daily new cases.

Brazil is now the second country to have more than 4-million confirmed cases in the world, after the US. However, in some respite, at 26 days, the latest block of 1 million cases took slightly longer than the previous block. In comparison, the first million cases had taken over 100 days. Brazil also has the second-highest death toll in the world, at over 123,000 fatalities.