Covid-19 Factoid: India sees lowest single-day addition in 42 days

The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 35.7 million, of which nearly 8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6.6 million, of which roughly 14 per cent or 919,023 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 84 per cent, with over 5.66 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India witnessed a huge drop in new cases
India added 61,267 new cases on 5th October, lowest single-day spike in the last 42 days since August 26th. On an average India had been adding over 83,000 cases daily during the same period.
While India is seeing a drop in new cases, daily recoveries in the country are still hovering between 70,000-80,000 cases.
2. A massive drop in daily tests conducted in Maharashtra
India’s most-hit state Maharashtra recorded a sudden drop in daily testing numbers to 58,683. Maharashtra has been witnessing a drop in daily test numbers since 1st October on which over 90,000 people got tested in the state. The state also has the test to positivity ratio of above 20%, highest among all India states and UTs.
3. Ladakh saw a sudden spike in new cases
Ladakh added over 100 new cases on 5th October, the highest single-day spike in the UT so far. Overall Ladakh has recorded over 4,641 confirmed cases, of which 3,414 cases have already recovered and over 60 people have lost their lives.
