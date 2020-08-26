Covid-19 Factoid: India sees the highest decline in active cases in a day

The global count of cases has now reached 23.8 million, expected to cross 24 million soon. Of this, roughly 27 per cent of cases, or over 6.6 million, are currently active. The global death toll stands at 817,000 plus, with the US having the highest number of fatalities.

India’s confirmed case tally is over 3.1 million now, with 22.2 per cent cases still active. Recovery rate has now risen to over 75 per cent, with over 2.4 million successfully cured. India's mortality rate stands at 1.84 per cent, with 58,390 deaths till now.

Here are some data points on the spread of the virus:

1. India sees the highest decline in active cases in a day

In a positive trend, India witnessed its highest drop in active cases in a single day, a fall of 6,423 cases. However, in over two months, daily active cases have been in the negative just four times, of which one instance was of quite negligible consequence, with the gap between new cases and new recoveries at just 54 cases.

2.

Karnataka sees a drop in fresh cases

For three days in a row now, Karnataka has seen a decline in daily new cases. Twice in the last two weeks, daily new cases have shot beyond 8,000, with even the lowest recorded increase at 4,000 fresh cases a day. The state’s confirmed case tally stands at over 283,000, fourth highest in the country. Of this, roughly 28 per cent cases are active right now. The state’s death toll stands at over 4,800.

3. Peru is the latest country to record 600,000 plus cases

The South American nation of Peru is the sixth country to report over 600,000 confirmed cases of However, the situation seems to be slightly improving, with daily new additions under 10,000 cases for most days in August. Less than one-third of Peru’s cases are currently active, while the death toll stands at 27,813.