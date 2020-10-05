Covid-19 Factoid: India witnessed a drop in new cases for 4 straight days

The global count of cases has crossed 35.4 million, of which nearly 8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6.6 million, of which roughly 14 per cent or 934,398 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 84 per cent, with over 5.5 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

India recorded a drop in new cases for four straight days

India added 74,442 cases on 4th October, a massive drop in daily new cases from 86,821 cases added on the first day of the month.

The country has been witnessing a drop in daily new cases additions since the last four days.

West Bengal is seeing a consistent rise in new cases

West Bengal has been witnessing a steady rise in new cases additions. The state has added over 3,000 cases each for the last 30 days in a row. Overall cases tally in the state currently stands at 270,331, of which 237,698 cases have already recovered and over 5,000 people have lost their lives.

Peru has the highest density of Covid-19 cases among ten worst-hit countries

Peru, the world’s sixth most-hit country by total confirmed cases has recorded over 828,169 cases or 24,932 cases per million population, the highest density of cases among the top ten worst-affected countries. Peru is followed by Brazil and the US.