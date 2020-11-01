Covid-19 Factoid: Karnataka second-worst hit, Delhi has sudden spike

The global count of cases has crossed 46 million, of which over 11.7 million are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.2 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8 million, of which 570,458 cases are active. Recovery rate has now crossed 91 per cent and the death toll stands at 122,111

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India’s active cases ratio drops below 7 per cent

India is the second-worst hit country with over 8 million recorded cases. The country has been witnessing a drop in its daily spike in new cases and it's recording more recoveries than addition of new cases. India saw a drop of over 447,000 active cases during the month of October and its active cases ratio has dropped below 7 per cent.





2. Delhi added over 5,000 new cases each for four days in a row

The national capital has been witnessing a sudden surge in new cases. Delhi has added over 5,000 new cases each in the last four days. The total case count in Delhi stands at 386,706, of which 329,937 cases have already received while 6,511 people have lost their lives to the virus.



3. Karnataka is now the second-worst hit state after Maharashtra

Karnataka’s cases tally surpassed Andhra Pradesh’s cases count to become the second-most hit state in India after Maharashtra. Karnataka’s cases count currently stands at 820,565, just a tad above Andhra Pradesh.



