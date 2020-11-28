Covid-19 Factoid: Maha, Raj battle a surge while TN sees new cases decline

The global count of cases has now crossed 62 million, of which over 17.7 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.4 million, with the US having the most number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 9.35 million, of which 454,940 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is now over 93.6 per cent and the death toll stands at 136,200.

Maharashtra added over 6,000 new cases each in last three days

Maharashtra is the worst-hit Indian state with over 1.8 million cases. The state has been witnessing a fresh surge in new cases adding over 6,000 new cases each for three days in a row.

Rajasthan continues to witness a surge in new cases

Rajasthan has been adding over 3,000 each since the last seven days. The state has so far recorded 256,947 cases so far, of which 227,408 cases have already recovered. Rajasthan had been adding less than 2,000 daily cases for the first half of the month.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a declining trend in daily new cases

Tamil Nadu is India’s fourth most-affected state with over 0.77 million reported cases. The state has been witnessing a declining trend in daily new cases. The state has added less than 2,000 daily cases in the last 15 days.