Covid-19 Factoid: Maha, Raj battle a surge while TN sees new cases decline

-
ALSO READ
Major urban areas see double-digit decline in new Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 Factoid: India witnesses drop of over 300k active cases in October
Covid-19 Factoid: Active cases in India down by 128,000 in last 15 days
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Monday sees lowest new cases in six weeks
-
The global count of coronavirus cases has now crossed 62 million, of which over 17.7 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.4 million, with the US having the most number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 9.35 million, of which 454,940 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is now over 93.6 per cent and the death toll stands at 136,200.
Maharashtra added over 6,000 new cases each in last three days
Maharashtra is the worst-hit Indian state with over 1.8 million cases. The state has been witnessing a fresh surge in new cases adding over 6,000 new cases each for three days in a row.
Rajasthan continues to witness a surge in new cases
Rajasthan has been adding over 3,000 each since the last seven days. The state has so far recorded 256,947 cases so far, of which 227,408 cases have already recovered. Rajasthan had been adding less than 2,000 daily cases for the first half of the month.
Tamil Nadu is witnessing a declining trend in daily new cases
Tamil Nadu is India’s fourth most-affected state with over 0.77 million reported cases. The state has been witnessing a declining trend in daily new cases. The state has added less than 2,000 daily cases in the last 15 days.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU