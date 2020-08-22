Covid-19 Factoid: Maharashtra accounts for nearly 40% of India's death toll

The global count of confirmed cases currently stands at 22.9 million, of which number roughly 6.5 million are active cases. The US, Brazil, and India have the largest chunk of active cases. There have so far been over 797,000 deaths globally due to the disease.

In India, the case tally is nearing the 3-million mark. There are 692,028 active cases, while more than 2.1 million have recovered. Of the country’s Covid-19 death toll of 54,849, over 20,000 fatalities, or nearly 40 per cent, are accounted for by Maharashtra alone.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

1. Maharashtra reports the highest number of cases in a single day

Maharashtra saw record single-day spike in total cases for a second straight day. On August 20 it reported 14,647 new cases, after 13,165 cases just the previous day. The state continues to be the most affected in India, with over 643,000 reported cases, almost equivalent to the combined tally of the next two worst-hit states —Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.





2. Goa is conducting most daily tests (per million population)

Goa has the best performance among all states and Union Territories insofar as conducting tests is concerned. On the basis of per-million population, it has been conducting over 1,800 tests daily. This is more than three times the national average of just 580 tests conducted per day per million. The next best state, Odisha, lags Goa by over 500 tests.



3. The US has worst recovery rate among the most affected nations

The US, the country with the highest number of confirmed cases, active cases and deaths, has another unfortunate feat to its name: It also has the worst recovery rate among the top 10 most affected nations. At 54 per cent, it is well below the global average of 68 per cent.



