Covid-19 Factoid: Maharashtra becomes first state to have 200,000+ cases

The global count of confirmed cases currently stands at 11.4 million, of which 6.4 million have survived the virus. There have been 534,176 deaths worldwide till now. More than half of all confirmed cases are from just four countries — the US, Brazil, Russia, and India.

In India, there now are 670,000 cases, of which 244,814 are currently active. As many as 409,082 people have been discharged, while 19,268 people have lost their lives.

Here are some statistics on the pandemic:

#1. Maharashtra takes just 7 days to add latest 50,000 cases

Maharashtra now has 2,00,064 cases, the first state in India to breach the 200,000-mark. The last 50,000 cases were registered the fastest, taking just seven days. In comparison, the first 50,000 cases had taken 77 days. More than half the confirmed cases have recovered in the state, while 8,671 people have died, the highest in the country.





#2. India adds more than 9,000 active cases in a day, highest ever spike

India clocked its highest-ever single-day spike in the active cases on July 5, adding over 9,000 plus cases. In the past two weeks, two times the number has crossed 7,000 in a single day. The country’s overall recovery rate is at 60 per cent plus at present, the second-lowest among the top five worst-affected countries in the world by the number of confirmed cases.



#3. Goa witnesses sudden surge in daily new cases

Goa, which had previously managed to attain zero active cases once, is now witnessing a sharp increase in fresh cases. It registered 200 plus cases on July 5, having reporting zero cases the previous day. There are currently 1,684 cases in the state, of which 853 are active. Six people have died of the virus in Goa.



