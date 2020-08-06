Covid-19 Factoid: Maharashtra sees a drop in daily new case additions

The global count of confirmed cases now stands at 18.8 million, of which more than 6 million are active. Over 12 million people have recovered from the virus worldwide. Globally, roughly 6 per cent of all closed cases end up as fatalities. The death toll stands at 707,039.

In India, the confirmed case tally is close to crossing the 2,000,000 mark, of which 586,244 cases are currently active. A little over 1.2 million patients have recovered from the infection, while 39,795 people have succumbed to the virus. There are now six states in the country with over 100,000 reported cases.

Here are some statistics on the spread of the virus in India and beyond:

#1 Maharashtra reports a decline in new cases

In some respite, Maharashtra has witnessed a decrease in daily new case additions. Since the beginning of August, the state most affected in the pandemic has reported a continuous decline in fresh cases reported each day. Maharashtra’s confirmed case tally is now over 4.5 million, and it has the highest death toll among states: over 16,000 fatalities.





#2. Fresh spike in cases in Nagaland

The state is witnessing a fresh surge in cases, registering 276 cases in a single day on August 5. This is the highest ever single-day spike in the state till now. Throughout July, daily new cases had stayed below 90 but shot beyond 100 in August. Nagaland has over 2,400 reported cases of coronavirus, of which roughly 1,800 are active. There have been six deaths in the state.



#3. Maharashtra tops test positivity ratio in the country

Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of reported cases in the country, also has the highest testing positivity ratio, which is the proportion of people testing positive to those tested. The metric stands at 19.5 per cent for Maharashtra, almost doubled the national average of 8.9 per cent. It is followed by Telangana and Delhi, which also have a test positivity ratio of over 10 per cent.



